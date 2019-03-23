Witness video shows scene at fatal stabbing after crash on Loop 101

PEORIA, Ariz. - Chaos ensued on the Loop 101 Friday morning after a car crashed off the side of the road just before the Thunderbird Road off-ramp. As witnesses pulled over to help, they saw a man stabbing a woman to death.
A cell phone video from another driver shows a man appearing to stab a someone next to the car, while witnesses scream for help. In the video obtained by 12 News, six gunshots can then be heard as the subject falls to the ground.
The man is expected to survive those shots, but a woman at the scene did not survive several stab wounds.
According to DPS, investigators are not sure yet what led to the crash. Officials said immediately after the car crash, there was an altercation between a man, who is in his early 20s, and a woman in her 30s, inside the vehicle.
Witnesses can be heard yelling, “he’s killing someone,” and “get away from here,” but all of them are on the other side of a canal from the scene.
“We’re grateful that nobody else was hurt - no bystanders,” DPS spokesman Kameron Lee said.
DPS has not yet given information about the shooting that may have stopped the suspect and said they are still investigating all aspects of the incident and interviewing witnesses.
