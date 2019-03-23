Saturday Evening Weather Update

A weak front will try to push in late Sunday into Monday morning, but our air mass will have warmed enough to keep the cold air well to our north. That said, it will knock down high temperatures a bit on Monday, but we'll still stay nice and comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Could see some more clouds and maybe some scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but at this time it looks like most of us stay dry. Wednesday might also be a little windy as another warming trend begins.