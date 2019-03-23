Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! The warming trend has continued with temperatures well into the 70s across the board with the only exception being upper 60s in the mountains. Our southern-most counties soared into the 80s with one station reporting 89 so far in Big Bend National Park. We have seen some high clouds stream in this afternoon which may have cost us a degree or two, but overall it was a gorgeous day to start the weekend.
The warming trend will continue into tomorrow with upper 70s to mid 80s possible as you work north to south in the Permian Basin. Even warmer temperatures are possible south of I-10. We should stay mostly sunny during day, but see increasing clouds Sunday night. Not a bad day to hit the pool, but make sure you put on some sunscreen!
A weak front will try to push in late Sunday into Monday morning, but our air mass will have warmed enough to keep the cold air well to our north. That said, it will knock down high temperatures a bit on Monday, but we'll still stay nice and comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Could see some more clouds and maybe some scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but at this time it looks like most of us stay dry. Wednesday might also be a little windy as another warming trend begins.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week at this time, though depending on how next weekend shapes up, that might change. Big model disagreement next Friday through Sunday with the American GFS keeping things relatively warm, but the European model knocking our highs back into the low 60s. We’ll keep you updated as models solidify a solution in the coming days. For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather!
