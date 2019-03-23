San Antonio’s 4-year-old Mariachi singer competing on Mexico’s Got Talent

SAN ANTONIO — A local Mariachi singer we introduced you to in January is competing on Mexico’s Got Talent!
Four-year-old Mateo Lopez isn't even in grade school yet but is performing on a global stage!
His episode of México Tiene Talento will air this Sunday at 7 pm Central Time.
The little one caught our eye in January after singing for crowds in Market Square.
Mateo’s natural inclination toward music traces back to his very own ‘Coco’ story within his family. His grandfather was a well-known Mariachi singer, but the music gene skipped over Mateo’s father. The 4-year-old is carrying on the torch.
