San Antonio’s 4-year-old Mariachi singer competing on Mexico’s Got Talent

San Antonio’s very own is competing on México Tiene Talento!

San Antonio's 4-year-old Mariachi singer competing on Mexico's Got Talent
By Nia Wesley | March 23, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 1:26 PM

SAN ANTONIO — A local Mariachi singer we introduced you to in January is competing on Mexico’s Got Talent!

RELATED | Four-year-old ambushes Mariachi fans with culture, cuteness

Four-year-old Mateo Lopez isn't even in grade school yet but is performing on a global stage!

His episode of México Tiene Talento will air this Sunday at 7 pm Central Time.

¡Las emociones y sorpresas no paran en #MéxicoTieneTalento! 🌟 Este domingo tendremos un nuevo capítulo plagado de talentos impresionantes. 🙌🏻 ¡No te lo puedes perder a las 8:00 PM por Azteca uno! 📺

Posted by México tiene talento on Thursday, March 21, 2019

The little one caught our eye in January after singing for crowds in Market Square.

Mateo’s natural inclination toward music traces back to his very own ‘Coco’ story within his family. His grandfather was a well-known Mariachi singer, but the music gene skipped over Mateo’s father. The 4-year-old is carrying on the torch.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.