Sam Ehlinger noticed maroon advertising at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger made an interesting observation upon returning from Spring Break.
While waiting for his luggage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA), Ehlinger noticed a lot of maroon.
Ehlinger tweeted about the realization that Texas A&M University purchased advertising space in multiple spaces near the baggage claim area of ABIA.
The Longhorns QB1 has been known to deliver some profound tweets, but this evening Ehlinger fueled the in-state rivalry using the hashtag #Insecurities.
"Just arrived to the Austin airport after a fantastic vacation, but the amount of Texas A&M advertising efforts (around the airport) proves their large insecurity about being the little brother in the State of Texas," Ehlinger tweeted.
Shots fired!
A simple shot of fun-poking at the rivals in College Station.
Texas vs. Texas A&M. It's been eight years since they met on a football field...Which leads me to the question: When are the Aggies and Longhorns playing in tackle football again?
Well, we’re waiting!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.