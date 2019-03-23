Midland couple wait to be evacuated off the coast of Norway

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Viking Sky cruise ship hit severe weather off of Norway’s western coast earlier today.
On that ship is a couple right here from Midland, Larry and Valerie Prucka, who are among 1300 passengers waiting to be rescued.
Their daughter Suzy Prucka has been able to maintain contact with her parents through Facebook Messenger.
The ship has anchored due to high winds in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim to begin evacuations.
Tumultuous waves are preventing boats to access the ship. Only way to get guests off safely is by helicopters.
The Prucka’s are in good spirit despite the hardship. They are making the best of a rocky situation.
Passengers can been seen below deck wearing life preservers as they wait their turn.
Eight minor injuries have been reported during the evacuation and the airlift operations are expected to continue throughout the night.
