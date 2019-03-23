Meeting Mia: Midland County’s bomb dog

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County’s District Attorney office’s Bomb Dog Mia has been serving the West Texas region since February 2018.
From preemptive sweeps for VIP personnel to reacting to explosive threats, Mia and her handler Kevin Bullard have had more than 100 emergency calls since her start with the county.
The purebred Dutch Shepherd is trained to detect 26 odors that related to explosives, from chemical precursors to homemade explosives, Bullard says Mia’s sense of smell is extremely talented.
“The odors that she goes through are not something that you’d see every day, and when it’s mixed with something else common. I know that it’s likely going to be an explosive,” said Bullard.
Bullard says Mia’s Dutch Shepherd bloodline gives her an amazing skill set for discipline and sniffing out explosives, but also comes with a high energy drive that requires constant training.
“We do odors at least twice a week if not more, and we have to do obedience training every day,” said Bullard.
Mia is also very special to the West Texas region as she is the only bomb dog between Abilene and El Paso, south of Lubbock, and whenever a law enforcement agency needs her help. Midland County officials say they’re quick to answer.
