MCH supplies free screenings on National Diabetes Alert Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Medical Center Health System will supply a free Diabetes Risk Tests on March 26.
According to the American Diabetes Association, 30 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes and 84 million are at risk.
MCH staff members wants the community to be aware of the risks of diabetes and learn how to live a healthy active lifestyle.
Patients can come in for a visit at the MCH cafeteria for a free blood sugar level screening.
Hours of operations are as follows:
- 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Within a day, 4110 Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes says the American Diabetes Association.
It is important to safeguard your health and stay proactive.
For questions or more information call 432-640-6000.
