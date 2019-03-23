Houston-area school district approves 4-day school week

“Learning will be more productive with a room full of students that are rested on Monday morning. Student burn out is real. The state testing calendar adds to student and teacher burn out. Tests that were given in March and April are now given at the end of the school year in May. Being able to maintain our high expectations with a 4-day instructional week (with the same amount of instructional minutes as a 5-day week) will require changes from all of us, but we see these changes as new challenges that will make our district even better.