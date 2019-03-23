Daily aspirin no longer recommended for healthy hearts

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - For years doctors have recommended taking low-dose aspirin as a preventative for heart attack and stroke, but it is no longer recommended for adults age 70 and older.
The change in recommendations came after the American College of Cardiology issued a joint statement with the American Heart Association reversing the recommendation.
It was decided that for low-risk, older adults, the bleeding risks associated with aspirin outweigh the benefits.
“Its all about the benefit, risk ratio, and when you have vascular disease whether its in the heart or the neck or the brain, we know that aspirin benefits those people much more, so if you don’t have that disease you lose a little bit of that benefit,” said Adam Farber, a cardiologist with Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
The American College of Cardiology says a healthy lifestyle is the most important way to prevent future cardiovascular problems.
Dr. Farber does not believe there is a one-size-fits-all preventative recommendation and suggests individuals speak with their physician to learn the best recommendations for themselves.
“The primary thing would be to talk to their physician. Certainly reading on whether you have any of the conditions that make you a higher risk for bleeding would be an intelligent thing to do and time well invested,” said Farber.
For those adults 70 and older who have had a history of cardiovascular disease and are currently taking daily aspirin, Farber urges those folks to continue to take the medication as suggested until speaking with their physician.
