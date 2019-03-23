Belton man, woman arrested in meth bust at Bell County home, investigators say

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Belton man and woman were arrested Thursday after a meth bust at a home in Bell County, officials said.
The Bell County Organized Crime Unit and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Tallow Drive.
Officers seized 3.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, large sums of cash and firearms, officials said.
The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $75,000, according to investigators.
Thomas Joseph Dowling III, 40, and Monika Heidi Brackett, 33, were taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal in Waco on federal drug charges.
