Belton man, woman arrested in meth bust at Bell County home, investigators say

Officers seized 3.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, large sums of cash and firearms, officials said.

Belton man, woman arrested in meth bust at Bell County home, investigators say
Belton man, woman arrested in meth bust at Bell County home, investigators say
By Lea Wilson | March 23, 2019 at 2:06 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:06 PM

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Belton man and woman were arrested Thursday after a meth bust at a home in Bell County, officials said.

The Bell County Organized Crime Unit and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Tallow Drive.

RELATED: 2 arrested in Falls County after Crimestoppers tip

RELATED: Nearly $13M in meth found in frozen fruit truck coming from Mexico

Officers seized 3.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, large sums of cash and firearms, officials said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $75,000, according to investigators.

RELATED: Police offer to test meth for Zika meant to address drug problem, chief says

Thomas Joseph Dowling III, 40, and Monika Heidi Brackett, 33, were taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal in Waco on federal drug charges.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Killeen PD issues 76 speeding citations in 1.5 hours at school zone

Killeen ISD school bus catches fire in HEB parking lot

Man found shot to death in car outside Killeen home, police say

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.