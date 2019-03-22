Woman who was smallest baby in Texas now works at the NICU that saved her life

TEMPLE, Texas — This week is Children’s Hospital Week, a time to raise awareness about all the ways hospitals save lives. Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple is a prime example.
Tammy Lewis is a respiratory therapist at the neonatal intensive care unit.
Lewis dedicated her life to helping the smallest of babies because 34 years ago she was one at Baylor Scott and White’s NICU.
“I was born very small," she said. "I was born at 24 weeks. Normal gestation is 40 weeks, so I was 3-and-a-half months early."
A micro preemie, Lewis weighed just 1 pound and 4 ounces when she was born. According to Lewis, that was the record for the smallest baby born in Texas at that time. Her parents were told her chance of survival was extremely low.
"They gave [my Mom] a rundown of 5 to 10 percent best case survival rate," Lewis said.
Lewis overcame those slim odds. After about three months, she left the NICU right before her actual due date.
“It was lots of prayer, lots of work by a lot of people here to get me where I am today. I’m very blessed,” Lewis said.
