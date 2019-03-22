Texas gets ‘F’ for effort to deter lead in school drinking water

"It is imperative that Texas public schools and childcare facilities eliminate lead in drinking water,” said Steve McKee of Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility. “Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility strongly supports HB 2998 which goes a long way to identify, remediate and prevent exposure to lead in drinking water for children and youth. Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children than in adults. Even at low exposure levels, lead can be harmful to human health. It is persistent, and can bioaccumulate in the body over time.”