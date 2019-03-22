Permian Basin Weekend 3/22-3/24: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience March 22 through March 24.
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” runs through March 23. The show tells the story of a teenage boy on the autism spectrum that gets wrapped up in the mystery of his neighbor’s dead dog.
- Here We Stand
The Ellen Noel Art Museum is now featuring the art exhibit Here We Stand: Charles Edward Williams. Each piece serves to orchestrate various viewpoints into a shared message of our human commonality to entice viewers to explore unfamiliar perspectives.
- Community Art Day
The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding a Community Art Day March 23. The Museum encourages bringing the whole family to experience different hands-on art stations.
- Support Mor Badges
Local law enforcement will be at Chick-fil-A in Midland and Odessa for their Support Mor Badges fundraiser. There will be raffles, photographs and more available.
- Yogathon
Odessa College is holding a Yogathon on March 23 to help you stretch your muscles and support a good cause. This event will help fund the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Medical Center Hospital
- Benefit Concert
Tim Linder and the Next Level Heroes are raising funds for RJ, a five-year-old who is battling brain cancer. A benefit concert will be held March 24 and will feature food, dancing, a silent auction and a concert.
