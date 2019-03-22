Move over Stanley, Flat George is travelling the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A simple but fun literacy project called Flat George is allowing children in the Permian Basin to write about travels, people and places.
The project is a twist on the familiar Flat Stanley, using a paper cutout of former U.S. President George W. Bush.
Parents print off a Flat George cut out online, then the kids have fun taking Flat George around town and an on their Spring Break trips.
The children also take pictures of their adventures with George along the way.
The Bush Childhood Home ran Flat George contests, which can be found on BushChildhoodHome.org.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.