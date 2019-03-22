Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s and to warm up into the upper 60s by this afternoon. Starting this morning, we are seeing the chance for spotty isolated showers/thunderstorms with some severe qualities for all areas east of the western mountainous region. The worst of these storm are likely to occur after 4 pm this afternoon and continue through this evening. The primary threats throughout today are chances of brief heavy rainfall, large hail, and gusty winds of 40+ MPH. At this time, we cannot rule out the chance for isolated tornado's during the late afternoon to evening hours of tonight. After midnight, we are mostly just looking at the chance for thunderstorms/rain showers to continue through tomorrow morning. Be sure you are staying weather aware throughout today.
Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be around 50 degrees and warm up into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Once we get through tomorrow morning, we are expecting much nicer conditions and warm temperatures through the beginning of the next work week. During that time, you should expect low temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. For today, make sure you have your rain gear and that you are paying attention to social media for any updates, watches, or warnings that could be issued. This way you can be prepared for any developing situation where you live and know what to expect if you are out on the roads.
