Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be around 50 degrees and warm up into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Once we get through tomorrow morning, we are expecting much nicer conditions and warm temperatures through the beginning of the next work week. During that time, you should expect low temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. For today, make sure you have your rain gear and that you are paying attention to social media for any updates, watches, or warnings that could be issued. This way you can be prepared for any developing situation where you live and know what to expect if you are out on the roads.