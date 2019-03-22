Midland Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 for tips on a stolen wash trailer

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for committing the theft of a company wash trailer in the 3100 block of county road 1180.
According to authorities, deputies were called at 11:37 a.m. February 6, for a company wash trailer stolen from a central location where employees could use it as needed.
The trailer is a 16-foot lamar utility trailer, black in color with two white wash tanks and a pressure sprayer.
The trailer is valued at $12,000.
If you have any information about the suspect(s) involved, Crime Stoppers ask you to call them at 694-tips.
Secured tips may also be left online at MidlandCrimeStoppers.com, no caller id is ever used.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.