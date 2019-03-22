Midland Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 for tips on a stolen wash trailer

(Source: Midland Crime Stoppers)
By Victor Blanco | March 21, 2019 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:16 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for committing the theft of a company wash trailer in the 3100 block of county road 1180.

According to authorities, deputies were called at 11:37 a.m. February 6, for a company wash trailer stolen from a central location where employees could use it as needed.

The trailer is a 16-foot lamar utility trailer, black in color with two white wash tanks and a pressure sprayer.

The trailer is valued at $12,000.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) involved, Crime Stoppers ask you to call them at 694-tips.

Secured tips may also be left online at MidlandCrimeStoppers.com, no caller id is ever used.

