Market Street holding free Wedding Expo

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Market Street locations across Texas and New Mexico will be holding a Wedding Expo on March 23-24.
If you’re planning on getting married but don’t like the idea of using multiple services, the expo will give brides and grooms the opportunity to get multiple services all taken care of by the same place.
Entry to the expo will be free at all 19 locations. Attendees will be able to sample cake and catering options and see floral inspirations in addition to discusses free coordination of the services.
To check out this free expo, simply go to your closest Market Street location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.