ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Keep Odessa Beautiful Crosstown Rivalry clean up challenge kicks off Monday, March 25, at Noon and runs until April 22.
Students from Permian High School, Odessa High School, and, for the first time, New Tech Odessa are gearing up to participate.
The challenge is a friendly competition encouraging students to keep their campuses clean and pick up trash.
Students will be focusing not only on keeping their campuses litter free, but will also be recycling their plastic bottles.
For more information or to sign up visit keepodessabeautiful.org.
