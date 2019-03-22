High Sky Children’s Ranch hosts 2nd Annual Partnering with Parents Art Show

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Local non-profit High Sky Children’s Ranch will unveil the 2nd Annual Partnering with Parents Art Show March 26 at 4 p.m.
The event will celebrate art pieces created during therapy and visitation sessions between biological parents and foster children within the Partnering with Parents program.
Donations received at the art show will be donated to Food2Kids, which provides meals to children who will not receive a meal between their school lunch on Friday and their school breakfast on Monday.
Last year, the donations received were able to provide meals for two children for an entire year.
Partnering with Parents is a program designed to strengthen and empower families through parenting education, therapy, and monitored visitations with the goal of family reunification and wholeness.
The Art Bonding therapy method is used to form new healthy bonds between the child and the parent.
The art-based activities are used to promote concepts of healthy communication and quality time.
“The art show is always an exciting event. The pieces are a direct reflection of the family’s feelings along their journey. It gives insight that we don’t always have,” Executive Director Jalynn Hogan said.
The program led by High Sky Children’s Ranch has been in action since 2014.
Last year the program served 468 individuals within the Permian Basin.
High Sky originally opened its doors in 1963, established by concerned citizen Joan Nobles.
Nobles formed the non-profit after hearing of children with no other place to go.
The ranch began with six female ranchers. After being re-licensed, High Sky now has eight programs that support their mission to heal child abuse and promote family wholeness.
The organization serves over 2000 children and families each year.
