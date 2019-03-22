George W. Bush stops in Midland to speak at fundraiser

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - George W. Bush stopped by as the guest of honor at the Shotguns and Stilettos luncheon.
The event was hosted by the Junior Club of Midland, a group of women committed to promoting volunteerism.
“It was very special," said Tricia Seth, an attendee at the luncheon. “His voice is very unique to him and hearing that voice right behind me, you know, a voice that I had heard on the television for so many years and to say ‘wow, I am actually hearing that in person.' There was definitely a presence and a respect.”
Bush charmed the audience when speaking on current political topics.
“Well, I learned he’s a funny guy," said Seth. “He talked about policy which I thought was interesting. I didn’t think that policy was going to be discussed, so he gave his thoughts on certain issues, which I enjoyed hearing his perspective.”
Having the former president attend the luncheon went a long way in helping support the Junior League organization and the Permian Basin.
“The Shotguns and Stilettos fundraiser is, really, what we use to fund those community projects where we partner with other organizations to work with children, to work with families and to really encourage improvement in our community,” said Myndi Easter, president of the Junior League of Midland.
They focus on five community placement programs, which you can learn more about on their website.
The luncheon kicked off a 3-day fundraising event.
“Tomorrow, we’ll be out at Windwalker Farms for our 18th annual clay shoot, and then, Saturday, we’ll close our event at the Petroleum Club of Midland for our Buckshot Bash with live entertainment, live auction and silent auction," said Katie McBryde, chairman of the Shotguns and Stilettos leadership committee.
The league is anticipating to raise $500,000 dollars throughout the weekend.
