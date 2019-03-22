Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Be weather aware later this afternoon and this evening! We saw some showers and non-severe storms roll through West Texas earlier this morning, but those have since moved out, and we are starting to see some clearing skies. Daytime heating will increase instability in the atmosphere. Combine that with rising air crated from a dryline setting up across the TX/NM border, and we could see a few severe thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the northern Permian Basin to a Level 2 slight Risk of severe thunderstorms. This includes the cities of Midland, Odessa, Stanton, Andrews, Seminole, and Lamesa. The Trans Pecos and the rest of the Permian Basin has a slightly lower risk, but severe storms can still happen.
COVERAGE: Scattered...Not everyone will see storms. Only about 40-50% of the area will see any rain this afternoon and evening. The storms that do form will be capable of becoming very strong and damaging,
IMPACTS: Heavy downpours, damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms.
TIMING: Today 4PM - 10PM
We’ll begin to see clearing skies heading into Saturday, as high temperatures rise to above average levels, in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll add about five degrees on Sunday, as many areas may hit the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
