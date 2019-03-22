Can a cross be non- religious?

Edwords is now a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case because he says the cross is inarguably religious. As a member of the American Humanist Association, which according to its website, it advocates equality for humanists, atheist and freethinkers. Edwords says he is fighting for everyone when he asks that the cross be moved to private land so it’s no longer funded by public taxpayers. He says that move would preserve the cross history without violating the Constitution.