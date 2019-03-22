Big Spring State Park to introduce new multi-use trails

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Big Spring State Park will soon be introducing new multi-use hiking and bike trails.
Construction on the four-phase project began March 1 and was approved by Texas Parks and Wildlife in August 2018. Trails will include beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.
According to Stephanie Ledford, secretary for the West Texas Trails Alliance, there should be a minimum of five miles of completed trail by the end of phase one. She also said the project is estimated to cost $75-85,000, $45,000 of which has been raised so far.
Ledford also said she believes the trail will benefit the community greatly and that Bike Park Solutions, which is working construction of the trails, would appreciate any volunteers willing to help push construction into phase two.
According to WTTA’s website, “This trail will be utilized for mountain biking, all-road cycling, hiking and trail running within the Big Spring State Park for recreational use.”
