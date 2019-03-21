Wanna-be firefighter turned away from Deer Park fire scene

He was wearing a shiny silver jumpsuit and a helmet rigged up with hoses leading to who knows what.

By Michelle Homer | March 20, 2019 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:13 PM

DEER PARK, Texas — As if first responders didn’t have enough on their hands with the Deer Park fire, a wanna-be firefighter calling himself “Earthman” had to be turned away by police.

“Earthman” showed up with a garden hose on Day 3 and said he was ready to help fight the fire.

And did we mention the guy was barefoot when he walked to the scene from who knows where?

The photo came from photographer Jerry Hattan, a freelance journalist covering the fire for the national TV networks.