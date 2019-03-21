Tim Duncan’s new hairstyle is sending social media into a frenzy

The Spurs legend is growing out his hair.

Tim Duncan’s new hairstyle is sending social media into a frenzy
(Photo by: jacobxdavilax on Instagram) (jacobxdavilax)
By Cameron Songer | March 20, 2019 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 8:50 PM

For his entire playing career, Tim Duncan was a model of consistency. From his preparation and strong fundamentals to his demeanor off the court, basketball fans around the world knew what to expect out of Duncan.

He even looked the same for most of his 19-year career: with a closely cropped haircut. But in retirement, it looks like Duncan has experimented with growing out his hair into some mini-dreadlocks.

Now NBA fans are taking to social media to express their surprise and joy in the new look.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.