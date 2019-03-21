Texas lawmaker files bill to protect breastfeeding mothers

Houston Representative Jessica Farrar’s bill would protect a woman’s right to breastfeed and allow civil lawsuits to be filed against people who violate that right.

By Ashley Goudeau | March 20, 2019 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:51 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas lawmaker wants to make sure no one gets in the way of mothers and their right to breastfeed.

Houston Representative Jessica Farrar (D) filed House Bill 243, which clarifies that a mother is allowed to breastfeed anywhere she and her child are allowed to be and that a mother cannot be kicked out of a business or place simply because she's breastfeeding.

If a business or person tries to give a mother a hard time about breastfeeding, the bill states the mother can file a civil lawsuit against them for up to $500 in damages for each day it happens.

The bill would also require state agencies to develop policies supporting breastfeeding, and it instructs the State Comptroller to send out information about a woman's right to breastfeed each year.

The House Committee on State Affairs held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday to hear what Texans think about the idea.

