OHS concludes two day financial reality fair

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa High School prepared senior students for adulthood with a financial reality fair.
The two day event concluded today with an interactive glimpse into a challenging future.
Students walked through a career path demonstrating how subsequent decisions can be easy, hard, positive or negative life choices.
For example, one scenario had them budget within their provided occupational salary.
West Texas Credit Union partnered with ECISD to create this fun and engaging financial education environment for OHS.
