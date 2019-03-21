Odessa College receives funds to establish Nathaniel Silvas Memorial Scholarship

The scholarship will be available to students in the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science Automation and Occupational Safety and Management degree programs.

Odessa College receives funds to establish Nathaniel Silvas Memorial Scholarship
(Source: KWES)
By Victor Blanco | March 21, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 3:58 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Thursday morning, Tera Crossland presented a check for $25,000 to Odessa College establishing the Nathaniel Silvas Memorial Scholarship.

On October 1, 2017, Tera’s world changed forever when she received the news that her son was the victum of a head-on collision.

Nathaniel Silvas, a Permian High School student, was driving home when a drunk driver crossed the median on Highway 385 and ran head on into his truck.

Since losing her son, Tera Crossland has chosen to honor her son’s memory through fundraising efforts and establishing scholarships to help others.

The Nathaniel Silvas Memorial Scholarship will be available to qualifying students in the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science Automation and Occupational Safety and Management degree programs.

Tera donated the money in time for Nate’s birthday, Saturday, March 23.

#Wranglers if you are pursuing a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Sciences...Then this scholarship is for you!

Posted by Odessa College on Thursday, March 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.