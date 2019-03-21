Midland Convention Center named Barbara & George Bush Convention Center

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, the City of Midland and the Midland Chamber of Commerce announced new Midland Convention Center will be called the Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center.
Scheduled to open in late September, the new Convention Center will have 30,000 square feet of meeting space and a total size of 76,000 square feet.
The Midland Chamber of Commerce manages the Convention Center for the City and has already booked over 40 events for the first year of operations.
Many of the events held at the Center are multiple day events, so the Center has over 100 event days booked.
The 20,000 square foot Exhibit Hall is already booked for more than 25% of the first year with more events being added daily.
The construction and operational costs for the Convention Center come from Hotel Occupancy Tax.
By state law, HOT tax can only be used to fund tourism related activities such as convention facilities and destination marketing organizations like VisitMidland.
For more details on the new Convention Center, and a look at the finished building, visit www.BushConventionCenter.com.
