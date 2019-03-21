Medal of Honor winners to be celebrated at upcoming “Stand in Honor” dinner

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School in Odessa, along with The Military Order of the Purple Heart – Texas Chapter 0900, and Odessa’s veterans are holding a conference Thursday at 10 a.m. where they will announce the details of their “Stand in Honor” dinner.
That dinner will take place April 25 at MCM Elegante and is held in honor of Odessa’s two Medal of Honor recipients, Alfred M. Wilson and Marvin R. Young, as well as Midland’s recipient George O’ Brien.
The Elegante event will also take time to recognize Gold Star families, and serves to raise money to rename the Odessa’s Center for Health and Wellness building on Faudree Road to the Alfred M. Wilson, and Marvin R. Young, Medal of Honor building. The Medical Health Center Board is in support of the name change.
Herschel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Marine to receive the Medal of Honor for the Battle of Iwo Jima, and the founder of the Gold Star Foundation will be guest speaking at the dinner.
