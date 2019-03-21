Innovative exhibition opens at Ellen Noel Art Museum

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum will feature Here We Stand: Charles Edward Williams from March 21 to May 26.
A free opening reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be held Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
Charles Edward Williams, a native of Georgetown, SC, earned a BFA degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design and an MFA degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
His work has been featured in numerous exhibitions around the country and is included in the collections of leading museums.
Charles Edward Williams is inspired by the relationship between human emotions and our natural environment.
He often chooses subject matter based on life experiences that have been humbling and sometimes traumatic.
The psychological elements of his works are generated by personal and emotional responses to people, places and things.
Each piece serves to orchestrate various viewpoints into a shared message of our human connectedness and commonality, which will entice viewers to explore from unfamiliar perspectives.
Williams’ recent works draw inspiration from historical photography of the Civil Rights movement, and through the use of color and gesture offer a contemporary response to social and political issues of the past and present.
For more information, visit www.NoelArtMuseum.org.
