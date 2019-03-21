I-20 project in Ward Co. will rebuild all 4 lanes

WARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A project to improve a section of I-20 in Ward County will begin March 25.
The project will consist of all four lanes of I-20 being rebuilt. Lane closures will be required throughout the duration of the project.
The rebuilding will consist of a 15.5 mile stretch of road from the Pecos River near Barstow to around 1.5 miles west of FM 1927 near Pyote. During this time there will be minor repairs made to the bridge over the Pecos River as well.
During the rebuilding process the speed limit will be reduced to 70 miles per hour in the work zones. Lanes at times will be restricted to widths of 12 feet.
TxDOT asks drivers to use extreme caution in the work zone and be aware than an increase in law enforcement in the area is possible.
The project is expected to last 18 months.
