Evening Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Happy Thursday! We've seen clouds roll in this afternoon as some showers continue across SE New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin. Only light rainfall amounts are expected from this and should diminish as we head later into the night. A few showers and storms will be possible across SE New Mexico and far West Texas (Culberson, Reeves, Jeff Davis counties) later tonight as well.
Temperatures will stay mild overnight, only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday, but we are not looking at anything too widespread. Scattered showers are likely in SE New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin in the morning hours. We will then see scattered showers and storms develop tomorrow afternoon and evening from the Trans Pecos and into the Permian Basin. Overall rain chances are only about 40-50%. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe, but most storms will stay below severe limits.
A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday morning, but will move out, and we’ll see sunny skies and warming temps into the 70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies and even warmer weather is expected on Sunday as many areas could hit the low 80s.
