Evening Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Temperatures will stay mild overnight, only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday, but we are not looking at anything too widespread. Scattered showers are likely in SE New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin in the morning hours. We will then see scattered showers and storms develop tomorrow afternoon and evening from the Trans Pecos and into the Permian Basin. Overall rain chances are only about 40-50%. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe, but most storms will stay below severe limits.