Woman caught with $8,500 cash admits she was smuggling people to Houston

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A woman found to be in possession of $8,500 in cash during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 77 in Kleberg County admitted to authorities that she had been smuggling people to Houston.
According to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Irene Dayna Dimas of McAllen, Texas, was driving southbound on Highway 77 when she was stopped for failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.
Officers said they thought her story seemed sketchy and asked to search her vehicle. That's when they discovered $8,500 in cash.
When officers questioned Dimas about the cash, she told them she was smuggling people to the Houston area. She was arrested and charged with money laundering, a state jail felony.
