Strawberries, spinach among produce with most pesticide residue, study finds

Shoppers may want to think twice about what they’re putting into their shopping cart the next time they stroll through the produce section of a grocery store.
According to a newly released report from the Environmental Working Group, nearly 70 percent of the produce sold in the U.S. comes with pesticide residue.
The advocacy group came to this conclusion after analyzing test data form the Department of Agriculture. In their 2019 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce report, they ranked twelve fruits and vegetables that contained the most pesticide residue in a list called the “Dirty Dozen.”
The affected produced included:
- Strawberries
- Spinach
- Kale
- Nectarines
- Apples
- Grapes
- Peaches
- Cherries
- Pears
- Tomatoes
- Celery
- Potatoes
They found that 90 percent of the samples of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and kale tested positive for two or more pesticide residues. As if there were any more reason to ditch the kale, the report also found that the leafy green showed 18 different pesticides.
To steer consumers in the right direction, the advocacy group also published a list called the “Clean Fifteen” that ranks the fruits and vegetables with the least amount of pesticide residue.
- Avocados
- Sweet corn
- Pineapples
- Frozen sweet peas
- Onions
- Papayas
- Eggplants
- Asparagus
- Kiwis
- Cabbages
- Cauliflower
- Cantaloupes
- Broccoli
- Mushrooms
- Honeydew melons
In contrast to the “Dirty Dozen” list, more than 70 percent of the sampled foods above had no pesticide residue.
All the produce was washed before testing, which dispels the theory that washing fruits and vegetables doesn’t get rid of all pesticide residue.