2 state bills aim to legalize sports betting in Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As March Madness rolls into full swing, Texas residents who want to try their luck with sports betting remain out of luck this year, but they may have another team to root for.
February 27, Texas Representative Eduardo Lucio introduced two bills that would legalize sports betting by 2020.
House Joint Resolution 61 seeks a referendum Nov. 5 in which voters statewide would vote to amend the Texas Constitution to authorize “the Legislature to legalize sports betting in this state,” while House Bill 1275 would put forth regulations for permits and taxes for gambling vendors.
Though Lucio’s bill is expected to face a tough road coming from a Democrat in a Republican controlled congress, U.S gaming attorney Daniel Wallach is calling it a step in the right direction for those in support of legalized sports betting.
“I think the introduction of a bill like this starts the conversation, and while it may not end up on the ballot this year. I think going forward, the prospects are promising for Texas because it’s probably one of the most important markets for sports betting, probably a top 5 market,” said Wallach.
Meanwhile, a lobbying group called the American Sports Betting Coalition estimates regulated sports betting in Texas could boost the economy with $1.7 billion dollars annually and create more than 9,300 jobs.
Neither bill introduced to the state led to any agreements which set aside some revenues for treatment and for public awareness campaigns into problem gambling.
A problem that numerous studies estimate to affect millions of Americans.
