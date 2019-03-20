Shelter-in-place issued for portions of Shell Deer Park after low levels of benzene detected

DEER PARK, Texas — A shelter-in-place has been issued for certain portions of Shell Deer Park after low benzene levels were discovered at the site.
“Shell has global standards for permissible exposure limits, where Shell’s permissible exposure limits differ from OSHA exposure limits, Shell will follow the more stringent criteria,” facility officials said in a statement.
Officials said the chemical readings are at or below OSHA permissible exposure limits but above Shell's standards, requiring the shelter in place.
Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor that evaporates quickly when exposed to air, according to the American Cancer Society, and is among the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States. Benzene is also a natural part of gasoline and crude oil.
The American Cancer Society says short-term effects of high levels of benzene exposure include:
- Drowsiness
- Dizziness
- Headaches
- Tremors
- Confusion, and/or unconsciousness
Consuming foods or fluids contaminated with high levels of benzene can also cause:
- Vomiting
- Stomach irritation
- Dizziness
- Sleepiness
- Convulsions
- Rapid heart rate
According to the American Cancer Society, in extreme cases, inhaling or swallowing very high levels of benzene can be deadly.
Exposure to benzene liquid or vapor can also irritate the skin, eyes and throat, and skin exposure can result in redness and blisters.