Sale of Memorial Christian Church creates legacy fund for Permian Basin Area Foundation

The leaders of Memorial’s long time Food Pantry were also able to partner with sister congregation First Christian Church of Midland to transfer operations of the Pantry to the First Christian facility. The newly renamed “Disciples Food Pantry” continues to provide food to hundreds of Midlanders each month. “The members of First Christian enthusiastically supported hosting the Food Pantry,” continues Groves, “and they have warmly received many of the MCC members into their church family. It is a blessing to be reminded that ministries can be successful no matter where they are located.”