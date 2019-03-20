Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy first day of spring West Texas! We saw a cold front move in the the area during the overnight hours bringing some chilly temperatures into the area. As this front moves into the area, we could see some chances for foggy conditions throughout the morning. Be sure to use extra caution on the roads this morning if this occurs in your location. Today, we are looking for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s and to warm up to around 60 degrees. We are looking at a few slight chances for some isolated showers this morning and into this afternoon across the area. Right now, the amount of rain for these showers are less than half of a tenth of an inch.
Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to increase with thunderstorm chances for the western counties and southeastern New Mexico in the afternoon. These storms/showers are expecting to continue through the overnight hours and into the next day. Friday, we are expecting low temperatures to be in the lower 50s and highs to be in the lower 60s. Starting in the morning, we are anticipating widespread thunderstorms and rain chances throughout the day and overnight hours for our central and eastern counties. After these storms clear on Saturday, we are expecting nice conditions with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s. For the rest of this week, I would recommend having a rain jacket or umbrella so you are prepared. After these storms clear, we are expecting nice conditions through the first half of next week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.