Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to increase with thunderstorm chances for the western counties and southeastern New Mexico in the afternoon. These storms/showers are expecting to continue through the overnight hours and into the next day. Friday, we are expecting low temperatures to be in the lower 50s and highs to be in the lower 60s. Starting in the morning, we are anticipating widespread thunderstorms and rain chances throughout the day and overnight hours for our central and eastern counties. After these storms clear on Saturday, we are expecting nice conditions with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s. For the rest of this week, I would recommend having a rain jacket or umbrella so you are prepared. After these storms clear, we are expecting nice conditions through the first half of next week.