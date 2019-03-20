Lubbock Co. DA issues statement on organ harvesting investigation

Midland victim listed in complaints of illegal organ harvesting
By Kirsten Geddes | March 20, 2019 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 1:40 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KWES) - The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office has issued a statement concerning allegations that the chief county medical examiner was illegally harvesting organs.

The investigation began after the County Commissioner accused Dr. Sam Andrews of harvesting organs from children and assisting an unlicensed doctor in performing autopsies.

In January of 2019, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office requested that the Texas Rangers begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct regarding the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. As of today, according to the Texas Rangers, the investigation continues. Once the investigation is complete, the Rangers will turn it over for review to the Office of the Attorney General. As always, we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety. All other questions should be directed to the Attorney General’s office. The integrity of our cases is of the utmost importance. Although we look forward to this matter being resolved, we patiently await a complete and thorough investigation and review so that justice can be served.
Lubbock County District Attorney's Office

