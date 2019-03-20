The Internet is divided on how many times to say ‘chugga’ before ‘choo choo’

First there was the dress, then there was Milk-Coke. Now the Internet is divided on how many times to say ‘chugga’ before saying ‘choo choo.’

The Internet is divided on how many times to say ‘chugga’ before ‘choo choo’
By Adrianna Rodríguez | March 20, 2019 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:03 AM

Since the dawn of time, little girls and boys have been dragging their toy trains around the living room floor and making them say “chugga, chugga choo-choo.”

Or was it “chugga, choo-choo.” Or could it have been “chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga choo-choo?”

This seemingly innocent question stemmed from our childhood has turned into a raging debate on social media.

How many “chuggas” should one say before “choo-choo?”

The majority of Internet users are leaning towards two “chuggas,” especially after citing this popular kid’s book “Chugga-Chugga Choo-Choo.”

But after this opinion, the number of “chuggas” seem to vary a lot.

Some users tried to get scientific and explain the number of “chuggas” relative to the train’s momentum.

How many “chuggas” do you choo-choose?