Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest host 28th annual West Texas Women of Distinction

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest honored nine women who were named, “West Texas Women of Distinction”.
The women were chosen because they mirror the Girl Scout values of courage, confidence, and character and serve as role models for the girls who will one day be the leaders of tomorrow.
“Girl Scouts is about empowering our girls and to tell them, raise your hands and to speak loud and clear," said Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest Communications Manager Vanessa Martinez. “Because we want people to listen to them so they can be go-getters, they’re innovators, they’re risk takers and they’re leaders, and that’s what we exemplify with our program.”
It’s Girl Scouts like Vanessa Bustamante who bring these values to life.
Just a freshman in high school, Bustamante set an outstanding record of selling 10,000 girl scout cookies this year.
Bustamante says she feels more accomplished from winning an award she received from another project, creating a closet that gives back.
“I’m receiving my award today for creating a confidence closet at Burleson elementary. We got hygiene products and things like necessities that kids may not be able to afford it like in their families and stuff so that they are allowed to have those things,” says Bustamante .
Events such as the Women of Distinction luncheon is not only to honor extraordinary women of West Texas but to also raise activity and scholarship money for the Girl Scouts.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.