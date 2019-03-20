Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Today is the first day of Spring! Actually, Spring officially starts at 4:58pm CDT, and we should actually start to see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine by then! Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies as the thermometer drops into the low 40s through much of the region. Thursday will start mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s.
We are looking at showers and even a few weak thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening across mainly SE New Mexico and across the Texas border into Culberson, Reeves, and Loving Counties. The better chance of rain will occur into the Permian Basin as we head into Friday afternoon and night. Some thunderstorm activity is possible, and even an isolated severe thunderstorm is not out of the question. We are not expecting widespread severe storms like we had last Tuesday.
Rainfall may linger into early Saturday morning, but skies turn sunny as we head into Saturday afternoon. Above average temperatures are expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Some areas could hit 80 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
