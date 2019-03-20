Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We are looking at showers and even a few weak thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening across mainly SE New Mexico and across the Texas border into Culberson, Reeves, and Loving Counties. The better chance of rain will occur into the Permian Basin as we head into Friday afternoon and night. Some thunderstorm activity is possible, and even an isolated severe thunderstorm is not out of the question. We are not expecting widespread severe storms like we had last Tuesday.