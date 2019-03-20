Cowboys sign receiver Randall Cobb to one-year deal, source says

DALLAS — The Cowboys have found a replacement for Cole Beasley.
The club on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal with former Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb, a front-office source told WFAA’s Mike Leslie.
Cobb, a new Cowboy, tweeted the following as news broke of his signing Tuesday afternoon:
Cobb will join Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup as Dak Prescott’s top targets at the receiver position. (Dallas also signed a veteran tight end this offseason – you might have heard of him.)
Cobb spent eight seasons in Green Bay, catching 75 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014, when he caught 91 passes and 12 touchdowns, both career highs.
He battled injury in 2018 and only played in nine games, scoring twice.
