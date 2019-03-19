UTPB responds to UT Austin admissions scandal

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas has recently found themselves under a federal investigation that led to the firing of the head tennis coach.
The UT Austin tennis coach allegedly took $100,000 bribe to help a student get admitted into the school by adding him as a recruit to the team.
The scandal led Governor Greg Abbott to urge Texas universities to re-evaluate their admission processes.
The University of Texas has fourteen schools in their system, including UT of the Permian Basin.
According to President Sandra Woodley, “here at the University, we’re in the process of doubling our numbers and growing so all qualified applicants are welcomed."
UTPB does not currently have a cap for their admission numbers, so while all new students are welcomed as the school continues to grow, the school administration sat down to discuss current administration processes.
“Chancellor Miliken sent out a note to all of the presidents to make sure that we all do our due diligence and that we make sure that we are in compliance with all of the rules... that we don’t have any blind spots that we are unaware of and so we certainly are taking a closer look... right now I think we are in really good shape,” said Woodley.
In the future, the local university may have to look at capping enrollment numbers, but as of now the type of scandal the University of Texas is facing is not something UTPB has a problem with.
The school does have particular programs with enrollment caps though, so the administration is familiar with transparency.
“However we do have some of our programs where the enrollment is capped like nursing, for example, there’s so many spots for nursing applicants..." reassured Woodley. "We make sure that we have very clear qualifications and processes to make sure that it is fair and transparent to those who are applying for those particular programs where there are limited spots.”
As the school continues to grow President Woodley says UTPB will continue to take the integrity of the school seriously and always follow admission processes.
