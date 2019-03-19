TTUHSC’s community open house invitational

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center invites West Texas to their School of Health Professions open house.
The event will take place on March 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Physician Assistant Program Building on the campus of Midland College.
Attendees interested in learning about the PA program can accumulate knowledge about the admission process.
Also, a public tour of the facility from students and faculty members have an opportunity to ask questions and get answers.
If you would like to RSVP for the open house or need more information, email shp.studentaffairs@ttuhsc.edu.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.