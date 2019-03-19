432Traffic: Alerts for the week of March 18

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - On the week of March 18, keep a watch out for these lane closures for repairs in the West Texas area.
MIDLAND COUNTY: On March 19, lane closures for the north service road of I-20 near the Ector County line
Also, the main lanes of Loop 250 at Fairgrounds Road will open, however work is not complete. Single lane closures will be in effect on service roads and main lanes in the future.
CRANE COUNTY: Maintenance work on FM 1233 near FM 1053 and SH 329 east of Crane includes sealing the pavement on March 19 and 20.
MARTIN COUNTY: DPS will measure a crash scene at SH 137 and SH 176, as well as SH 137 near mile marker 316 (about 3 miles north of Stanton). There will be lane closures.
Please follow pilot cars safely and obey flaggers. Expect delays and do not drive too close to workers.
