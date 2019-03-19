Town hall in Ector County focuses on sales tax

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Ector County Commissioners town hall meeting today at 6 p.m. focuses on providing information about the passed sales tax voted upon in November.
The endorsed sales tax levies 1.25 cents per dollar and builds assistance districts within Ector County, including outside the city limits of Odessa and Goldsmith.
In addition, this new legislation expects to bring in millions for the county’s budget.
Ector County Judge Debi Hays states that commissioners will enlighten the public when the sales tax takes effect.
Furthermore, they plan to discuss developing projects using operating on the additional revenue.
Community questions in regards to the sales tax can be expressed during the meeting located at the Kellus Turner Community Building.
