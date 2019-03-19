Tiger Woods to compete in Austin’s Dell Match Play for the first time

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time, Tiger Woods will be in Austin to compete in Dell Match Play.
Dell Match Play officials confirmed Tiger Woods’ commitment to competing in Austin next week Monday morning.
“I’m hoping that I can play all the matches,” Woods said about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. “That would be great. I’m guaranteed to play three instead of when I played it was only one guaranteed. That’s kind of nice knowing that I’ll be able to get at least three good rounds in, possibly more if I play well and that’s basically like a tournament.”
Woods is the only three-time winner of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (2003, 2004, 2008) and remains the only player in tournament history to successfully defend his title.
The WGC Dell Match Play begins next week on March 27 at the Austin Country Club.
