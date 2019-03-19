RockHounds unveil ‘Matamoscas De Midessa’ name in Copa De La Diversion launch

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland RockHounds are one of 39 teams in Minor League Baseball to unveil a ‘Copa de la Diversion’ or ‘Fun Cup’ team name. The RockHounds will be called the Matamoscas De Midessa.
This is a season long event series for eight games and is designed to embrace the culture and values of Hispanic and Latino communities.
These designated games will be implemented for seasons to come. The RockHounds open the 2019 season in three weeks and will have their Matamoscas debut Friday, April 26th.
